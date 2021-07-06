Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Cut by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $180.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

