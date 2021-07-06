JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Under review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 955 ($12.48).

LON:JD traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 977.60 ($12.77). 636,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 917.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

