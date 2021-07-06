Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock worth $1,976,011 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

