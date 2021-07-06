Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Hold

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTDOY. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 299,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,585. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.58.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.