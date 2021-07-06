Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.66. 6,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.81. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $222.16. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.