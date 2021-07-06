JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $50.40

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.40, but opened at $47.84. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 4,307 shares.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.