John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.