John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 330

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).
Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 226.60 ($2.96). 1,087,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.05. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
