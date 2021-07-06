John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 330

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 226.60 ($2.96). 1,087,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.05. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,428 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Also, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Insiders acquired 8,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,196 over the last 90 days.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.