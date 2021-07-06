Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.30

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.30 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 11371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

