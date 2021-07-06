Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 20,010 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE BJ opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

