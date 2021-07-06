Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 8,340 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,738,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.