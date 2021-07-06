Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

