Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,084 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

