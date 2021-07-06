Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $631.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.66. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

