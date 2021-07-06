Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.53.

ETN opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

