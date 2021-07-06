Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,130 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $176,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $167.46. 199,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $440.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

