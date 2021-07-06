Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.7734 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.