Josiah Hornblower Sells 2,514 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

STTK traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,380. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,082,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

