JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of JOYY worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $88,938,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of JOYY by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,322,000 after buying an additional 444,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Shares of YY stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.07 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

