JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.57 and last traded at $66.61. 363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $407,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,853,000.

