JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.57 and last traded at $66.61. Approximately 363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $407,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000.

