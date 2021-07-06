JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 20,219 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Standex International worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.18. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

