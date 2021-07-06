JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 221,479 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 169.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of El Pollo Loco worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $677.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

