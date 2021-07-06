JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 45,722 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 278.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Vicor worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $5,402,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Vicor by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,967 shares of company stock worth $3,865,887 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $108.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.