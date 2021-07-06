JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 67,300 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of QuinStreet worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after buying an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 355,816 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 18.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.63 million, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

