JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 84,937 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 166.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Axcelis Technologies worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

