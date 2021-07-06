JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,302 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

