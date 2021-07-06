JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 3,712.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $9,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

