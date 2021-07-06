JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 22,713 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of The Andersons worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $993.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

