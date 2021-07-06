JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 364,754 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

