JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 47,436 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of WesBanco worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,958,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

