JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 50,506 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of National Bank worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.