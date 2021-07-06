JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

OEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.