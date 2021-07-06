JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.83% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 506,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 359,802 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $2,982,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth $11,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFPH stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

