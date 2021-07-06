JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Tivity Health worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after buying an additional 356,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,997,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Tivity Health stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -191.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

