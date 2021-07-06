JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 314.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Pulmonx worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,835,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,532,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,391 shares of company stock worth $3,815,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of LUNG opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.