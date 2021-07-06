JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Stride worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $27,599,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stride by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

LRN opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.22. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.