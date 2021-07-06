JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.73% of GP Strategies worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in GP Strategies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

