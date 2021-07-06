JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,141 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 64,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Transocean worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 237,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Transocean by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,035,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

