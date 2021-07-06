JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.39 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Rogers worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,893,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $9,095,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $198.52 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

