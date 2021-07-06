JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

