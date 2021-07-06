JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

