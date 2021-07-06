JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.77% of Utah Medical Products worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $311.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

