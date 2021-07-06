JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 368.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after buying an additional 271,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.