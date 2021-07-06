JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 170.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Domo worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.97. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

