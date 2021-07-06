JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Balchem worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

