JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of Par Pacific worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.66. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.