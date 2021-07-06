JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 244.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 103,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Raven Industries worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.