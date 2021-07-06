JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 586,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.72% of Growth Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GCAC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

Growth Capital Acquisition Profile

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.