JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 586,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.72% of Growth Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of GCAC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.
Growth Capital Acquisition Profile
