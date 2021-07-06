JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 131,415 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 935.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 623,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 76,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,037,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,114,000 after buying an additional 600,953 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

